Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:15 04.11.2025

European Commission: Ukraine makes significant progress in public administration reform – Enlargement Package

2 min read

Ukraine has an average level of preparation in the field of public administration and has made significant progress, in particular in the areas of service provision and digitalization, as well as wage reform, the European Commission concluded in its annual report Enlargement Package, which was published on Tuesday in Brussels.

"Ukraine is between having some and a moderate level of preparation in the area of public administration and has made good progress, notably in the areas of service delivery and digitalisation, salary reform and alignment of legislation with the Law on administrative procedure (LAP). The government has resumed medium-term budget planning with the adoption of the budget declaration for 2025-2027. The law to improve recruitment procedures and fully restore merit-based recruitment was registered," the document notes.

However, the European Commission recommends adopting legislation to improve merit-based procedures for hiring, promotion, and dismissal, as well as restoring merit-based recruitment for all civil service positions through the unified state e-services web portal, and continuing the implementation and use of the human resources management information system at the national level.

It is recommended to adopt new public administration reform and public financial management strategies for the period 2026-2030, ensuring full alignment with the public administration roadmap.

The European Commission also advises to complete legislative alignment and harmonisation with the LAP, particularly in the areas of taxation, customs and land relations, and align digital administrative procedures and secondary legislation with the LAP.

Tags: #european_commission #enlargement_package

MORE ABOUT

19:20 04.11.2025
Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

17:57 04.11.2025
European Commission: Ukraine makes moderate progress in freedom of speech – Enlargement Package

European Commission: Ukraine makes moderate progress in freedom of speech – Enlargement Package

16:59 04.11.2025
European Commission: Fundamental rights protected in Ukraine, but activists still face pressure – Enlargement Package

European Commission: Fundamental rights protected in Ukraine, but activists still face pressure – Enlargement Package

16:37 04.11.2025
European Commission: Ukraine has limited progress in fight against corruption – Enlargement Package

European Commission: Ukraine has limited progress in fight against corruption – Enlargement Package

16:20 04.11.2025
Deputy PM: European Commission acknowledges Ukraine's record progress across most reform areas

Deputy PM: European Commission acknowledges Ukraine's record progress across most reform areas

15:25 04.11.2025
Zelenskyy: European Commission report confirms Ukraine confidently moving towards EU membership

Zelenskyy: European Commission report confirms Ukraine confidently moving towards EU membership

14:57 04.11.2025
Ukraine committed to EU accession, advancing on key reforms - European Commission

Ukraine committed to EU accession, advancing on key reforms - European Commission

16:06 03.11.2025
Work to continue on options for financial assistance to Ukraine in 2026-2027 – EC press secretary

Work to continue on options for financial assistance to Ukraine in 2026-2027 – EC press secretary

12:09 31.10.2025
EC may challenge non-recognition of renewed EU-Ukraine trade deal by Poland, Hungary and Slovakia – media

EC may challenge non-recognition of renewed EU-Ukraine trade deal by Poland, Hungary and Slovakia – media

17:09 28.10.2025
European Commission proposes talks with Ukraine over its inclusion in EU's safe satellite communications system

European Commission proposes talks with Ukraine over its inclusion in EU's safe satellite communications system

HOT NEWS

Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

Ukraine writes manual on reforms in wartime – Mathernová

USA should be open to using long-range weapons as deterrent against Russia – Zelenskyy

Germany transfers 2 Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Ukraine committed to EU accession, advancing on key reforms - European Commission

LATEST

Rada approves bill on localization requirements for civilian goods in defense procurement at first reading

European Solidarity calls on Rada, Cabinet to discuss European Commission's report, take it into account

Italy to strengthen support for Ukraine in response to insults from Russia – Foreign Minister

Parties have 30 days to file appeal in case of former State Fiscal Service head Nasirov

URCS conducts training for officers of State Emergency Service in Sloviansk

Ukraine writes manual on reforms in wartime – Mathernová

Rada passes first reading of bills on preferential regime for industrial investment

NSDC Secretary discusses security and economic cooperation with Japanese Ambassador

Industrial producers urge Ukrainian govt not to raise freight, electricity tariffs, warning of production decline, possible shutdowns

Zelenskyy: Orban should offer something to Ukraine, which protects entire Europe from Russia

AD
AD