European Commission: Ukraine makes significant progress in public administration reform – Enlargement Package

Ukraine has an average level of preparation in the field of public administration and has made significant progress, in particular in the areas of service provision and digitalization, as well as wage reform, the European Commission concluded in its annual report Enlargement Package, which was published on Tuesday in Brussels.

"Ukraine is between having some and a moderate level of preparation in the area of public administration and has made good progress, notably in the areas of service delivery and digitalisation, salary reform and alignment of legislation with the Law on administrative procedure (LAP). The government has resumed medium-term budget planning with the adoption of the budget declaration for 2025-2027. The law to improve recruitment procedures and fully restore merit-based recruitment was registered," the document notes.

However, the European Commission recommends adopting legislation to improve merit-based procedures for hiring, promotion, and dismissal, as well as restoring merit-based recruitment for all civil service positions through the unified state e-services web portal, and continuing the implementation and use of the human resources management information system at the national level.

It is recommended to adopt new public administration reform and public financial management strategies for the period 2026-2030, ensuring full alignment with the public administration roadmap.

The European Commission also advises to complete legislative alignment and harmonisation with the LAP, particularly in the areas of taxation, customs and land relations, and align digital administrative procedures and secondary legislation with the LAP.