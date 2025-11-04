American weapons under PURL already arrive in Ukraine – senior NATO rep

Photo: https://www.nato.int/

The initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) will continue, and will become an important element of covering Kyiv's defense needs for the next year, said head of the NATO Representation to Ukraine Patrick Turner.

He stated this on Tuesday at an event on the modeling of the Ukraine-NATO Council within the framework of the "Youth without Borders: Together in NATO" project, which is implemented by NGO ANTS.

Turner emphasized that one of NATO's priorities is support for Ukraine, which has many forms and is very broad.

He recalled that last year, NATO allies provided Ukraine with military assistance worth more than $50 billion.

The senior representative stated that they did not have that year’s numbers yet because it was not over. Looking ahead to the following year, the representative said that the Ukrainian government had indicated a potential defense budget of $120 billion. According to the representative, Ukraine would cover half of this amount on its own and would need international partners to provide the remaining $60 billion.

Regarding the partners covering the $60 billion in military assistance, Turner emphasized the importance of the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) initiative for purchasing American weapons for Ukraine.

The senior NATO official said that the equipment was already arriving and that it was extremely important for Ukraine on the battlefield, adding that the program would continue. The official emphasized that it is a very high political priority for both NATO and Ukraine and that it is an important element of the $60 billion in assistance.