15:25 03.11.2025

Serbia ready to supply Europe with ammunition, doesn’t object to its transfer to Ukraine – Vučić

Buyers of Serbian-produced ammunition are free to dispose of it, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić told the German publication Cicero in an interview when asked whether this ammunition could be used in Ukraine.

Vučić stated, among other things, that Serbia is interested in supplying ammunition to the EU.

"... Our warehouses are full of ammunition, and we produce even more, particularly mortar shells. We produce more ammunition than France. I don't want to be seen as someone who constantly supplies ammunition to warring parties, but Europe needs ammunition. Therefore, I proposed to our friends in the EU that they enter into a sales agreement with us and take everything we have. This would be a phenomenal contribution we could make to European security," Vučić said in an interview with Cicero.

When asked whether such ammunition could be used in Ukraine, the Serbian president stated that "buyers can do whatever they want with it."

"We just need a long-term contract so we can plan. I've always said that Serbia is a military-neutral country. But we are absolutely ready to cooperate with European armies," Vučić said.

