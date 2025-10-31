Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:09 31.10.2025

EC may challenge non-recognition of renewed EU-Ukraine trade deal by Poland, Hungary and Slovakia – media

The European Commission does not rule out the possibility of filing a lawsuit in court against Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, which left the ban on Ukrainian agricultural goods in force after the renewed trade agreement between the European Union and Ukraine was signed, Politico reported.

"Poland, Hungary and Slovakia are openly defying efforts to reset trade relations as a revised trade deal with Kyiv kicks in. The bans, covering Ukrainian grain and other farm products, breach EU single market rules that prohibit national trade barriers," the publication reports.

The defiance underscores how politically fraught the EU’s trade relationship with Ukraine has become, with capitals essentially daring Brussels to prioritize Kyiv over EU members to enforce the trade pact.

"We see no justification for maintaining these national measures," Commission Deputy Spokesperson Olof Gill said Thursday, a day after a new European Union trade agreement meant to address EU members' concerns about negative impacts from a flow of Ukrainian imports took effect.

Gill said the EU executive would "intensify its contact" with the intransigent capitals. Pressed on whether the Commission had ruled out launching infringement proceedings, Gill replied: "All options are on the table."

"Brussels has been reluctant to act since the bans were introduced in 2023, hoping the updated trade deal would make them redundant. Officials familiar with the talks say politics are also playing a part. Taking Poland to court could strain relations with Donald Tusk’s pro-EU government, while singling out Hungary and Slovakia would look like a double standard," Politico reports.

Tags: #european_commission #lawsuit

