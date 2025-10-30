Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:59 30.10.2025

MFA spokesperson urges journalists not to believe Putin's proposals on 'corridors' in war zone: I saw it with my own eyes in 2014 in Ilovaisk

MFA spokesperson urges journalists not to believe Putin's proposals on 'corridors' in war zone: I saw it with my own eyes in 2014 in Ilovaisk

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhy urged journalists not to believe Vladimir Putin’s proposals regarding "corridors" in the war zone, as the Kremlin leader has never kept his promises regarding a ceasefire.

"Frankly, I do not recommend that any reporters trust any of Putin’s proposals for ‘corridors’ in the warzone. I saw firsthand how such proposals play out – on August 29, 2014, in Ilovaysk," he said on the X social network.

Tykhy said Putin’s only goal is to continue the war, and the Kremlin leader has never kept any of his promises regarding a ceasefire.

"Do not assist him in justifying his crimes through Russian provocations against journalists," Tykhy said.

The spokesman also reminded all media outlets that any visits to the territory temporarily occupied by Russia without Ukrainian permission are a violation of Ukrainian legislation and international law.

"They will have long-term reputational and legal consequences. We are watching closely," he said.

Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry said it had received an order to ensure the passage of journalists to Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad and Kupiansk areas. The Russian command is allegedly ready "if necessary, to cease hostilities for five-six hours in the indicated areas, as well as to provide corridors for unhindered entry and exit of groups of representatives of foreign media, including Ukrainian ones, provided that security guarantees are provided for both journalists and Russian servicemen."

