Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:29 29.10.2025

Ukraine defines clear criteria for foreign partnerships - Yermak

1 min read
Ukraine defines clear criteria for foreign partnerships - Yermak
Photo: https://t.me/ermaka2022/7126

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has held a meeting to discuss improving the effectiveness of foreign policy, in particular, on establishing a clear criterion for partnership with other states was determined, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

"We have determined clear criteria for partnership with other states. This will allow us to build cooperation more effectively and taking into account our priorities," Yermak wrote in the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

In addition, the process of updating the foreign policy strategy was launched. According to the head of the Office, the focus on the EU remains, all the challenges of war and new realities are also taken into account.

The participants separately discussed embassies.

"It depends on their work how quickly partners respond to our requests, how the sanctions pressure on Russia is maintained, and whether the world hears the truth about the events in Ukraine. Diplomacy complements the front: weapons, sanctions, information - everything is connected," Yermak noted.

"Therefore, we are improving the system for evaluating diplomatic missions: we will scale up best practices, and everyone’s responsibility comes first," he said.

Tags: #mfa #yermak

MORE ABOUT

20:11 28.10.2025
Dutch FM: Whatever election results, support for Ukraine will continue

Dutch FM: Whatever election results, support for Ukraine will continue

19:34 28.10.2025
Sybiha optimistic about further steps of partners regarding frozen Russian assets

Sybiha optimistic about further steps of partners regarding frozen Russian assets

21:02 24.10.2025
Sybiha, Norwegian Defense Minister discuss development of defense industrial cooperation

Sybiha, Norwegian Defense Minister discuss development of defense industrial cooperation

18:30 24.10.2025
Yermak, Japan's National Security Chief discuss situation on front, Russia's attacks on civilians, infrastructure

Yermak, Japan's National Security Chief discuss situation on front, Russia's attacks on civilians, infrastructure

20:41 21.10.2025
Sybiha invited by Canadian counterpart to upcoming G7 FMs' meeting

Sybiha invited by Canadian counterpart to upcoming G7 FMs' meeting

21:06 20.10.2025
Sybiha holds meetings with his Spanish and Greek counterparts to discuss further support for Ukraine

Sybiha holds meetings with his Spanish and Greek counterparts to discuss further support for Ukraine

19:58 20.10.2025
Two more Ukrainian youths rescued from temporarily occupied territories – Yermak

Two more Ukrainian youths rescued from temporarily occupied territories – Yermak

14:27 17.10.2025
Ukraine awaiting US decision on Tomahawk – Yermak

Ukraine awaiting US decision on Tomahawk – Yermak

14:24 17.10.2025
Zelenskyy ready to meet with Putin in any place in the world other than in Russia or Belarus – Yermak

Zelenskyy ready to meet with Putin in any place in the world other than in Russia or Belarus – Yermak

19:46 16.10.2025
Sybiha briefs Serbian FM about consequences of Russian attacks

Sybiha briefs Serbian FM about consequences of Russian attacks

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian forces hit two oil refineries and gas plant in Russia – General Staff

Romanian Defense Ministry confirms reduction in US troop numbers in Europe

Russia shells children's hospital in Kherson, injuring 9, including children

SBU drones hit targets in temporarily occupied Crimea

PGO chief confirms announcement of suspicion against ex Odesa mayor Trukhanov

LATEST

Klymenko considers situation around Kupyansk to be stabilized

Ukrainian forces hit two oil refineries and gas plant in Russia – General Staff

Hungary introduces EES system at all border checkpoints with Ukraine

Russian flag at the entrance to Pokrovsk hangs for only an hour – DeepState

Romanian Defense Ministry confirms reduction in US troop numbers in Europe

Ukraine developing new veteran assistance models with partners – MP Tarasenko

URCS opens aid point after blast in residential building in Khmelnytsky

Suspilne named exclusive broadcaster for 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy

Russian troops not in Myrnohrad - Vostok

Russia shells children's hospital in Kherson, injuring 9, including children

AD
AD