Ukraine defines clear criteria for foreign partnerships - Yermak

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has held a meeting to discuss improving the effectiveness of foreign policy, in particular, on establishing a clear criterion for partnership with other states was determined, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

"We have determined clear criteria for partnership with other states. This will allow us to build cooperation more effectively and taking into account our priorities," Yermak wrote in the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

In addition, the process of updating the foreign policy strategy was launched. According to the head of the Office, the focus on the EU remains, all the challenges of war and new realities are also taken into account.

The participants separately discussed embassies.

"It depends on their work how quickly partners respond to our requests, how the sanctions pressure on Russia is maintained, and whether the world hears the truth about the events in Ukraine. Diplomacy complements the front: weapons, sanctions, information - everything is connected," Yermak noted.

"Therefore, we are improving the system for evaluating diplomatic missions: we will scale up best practices, and everyone’s responsibility comes first," he said.