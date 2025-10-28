Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:27 28.10.2025

Zelenskyy on US-China meeting: We should only put pressure on aggressor

 It is necessary to put pressure only on the aggressor, in this war the aggressor is Russia, but Ukraine supports the U.S. policy of limiting the supply of energy resources from Russia to another country, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a meeting with Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel on Tuesday.

"We should only put pressure on the aggressor. The aggressor is Russia in this war. But, of course, we support the U.S. policy of any possibilities to limit the supply of energy resources from Russia to another country, because then they earn money in Russia from this and spend it on the war," he said, commenting on the upcoming meeting of the leaders of China and the United States.

According to the president, after the introduction of U.S. sanctions, there are signals from European countries about limiting energy resources from Russia. "By 2028, I think Europe has decided to go to zero," he said.

Zelenskyy also stressed the importance of U.S. President Donald Trump managing to reach an understanding with China on reducing imports of Russian energy.

"And my signals are very simple. We had a call with Xi Jinping. He assured me that he would not sell weapons to the Russians. We see that China provided machine tools for weapons of Russia. We see that it helps to circumvent sanctions. We see that there are Chinese mercenaries who fought against the Ukrainian military," the head of state said.

He saod Ukraine would very much like "China not to help continue the war after the war."

Tags: #zelenskyy #meeting #us_china

