Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:24 09.09.2025

Eurocape Lviv plans to build 100 MW wind farm in Lviv region - director

2 min read
Eurocape Lviv plans to build 100 MW wind farm in Lviv region - director

Eurocape Ukraine Lviv LLC plans to build a 100 MW wind farm in Lviv region, said the company's director, Mykhailo Chulkov.

"The idea of the Lviv project appeared in 2022, when everyone understood that the war was long-lasting, and energy needs a new generation. We launched the project itself in 2023. Now we are at the development stage, preparing permitting documentation," Chulkov said in a comment to the Energy Reform online portal on the sidelines of the Ukrainian Wind Energy Forum from the Ukrainian Wind Energy Association, which is currently taking place in Lviv.

According to him, the capacity of the future wind farm is 100 MW and will consist of approximately 23 turbines of 4.2-4.5 MW.

"The choice of turbine manufacturer depends very much on who will finance the wind farm. American financial institutions are interested in the arrival of American manufacturers, European ones - European ones," explained the director of Eurocape Lviv.

He specified that the amount of investment in the wind farm would be approximately over EUR150 million, noting that Ukrainian banks will probably not be able to provide such an amount, so the company will seek this financing from outside.

"When the project is ready for construction, we will involve the EBRD, IFC, DFC in its financing," Chulkov announced his plans.

According to his calculations, the wind farm will be ready for construction in mid-2026, another 1-1.5 years will be spent on attracting financing plus two years for the construction itself.

"I think the wind farm should start operating in 2028-2029," Chulkov summarized.

In response to a question from Energy Reform, he noted that the company does not know the fate of its wind farm in Zaporizhia, which fell under occupation.

"We do not know its fate. There is no one who could provide reliable information about this station," said the director of Eurocape Lviv.

Tags: #wind #energy #lviv

