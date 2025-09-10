Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:54 10.09.2025

Lviv signs agreement with Electron Concern for supply of 48 buses for EIB loan

PrJSC Concern Electron (Lviv) signed an agreement with Mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovy for the production of 48 buses for the city, each designed for 100 passengers.

According to the concern's message on Facebook on Wednesday, the project is being implemented with a loan from the European Investment Bank, the cost of one bus is about EUR300,000 including taxes.

It is noted that the buses are equipped with air conditioners, noise insulation, ramps and places for a wheelchair.

"Every budget hryvnia should work for the army. That is why we buy buses not with city funds, but with a loan from the European Investment Bank. We will return it within 10 years," Sadovy noted on his Facebook page.

