Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:32 27.10.2025

Ukrainian, Croatian Defense Ministers agree to establish joint production chains, cooperate in defense industries

1 min read
Ukrainian, Croatian Defense Ministers agree to establish joint production chains, cooperate in defense industries
Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal signed a Letter of Intent in Kyiv with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Croatia Ivan Anušić to deepen defense and industrial cooperation.

"We agreed to establish joint production chains and enhance cooperation between our defense industries. We are preparing a joint industrial forum for manufacturers at the beginning of next year," Shmyhal said on the X social network.

According to Anušić, this document lays the foundation for future joint projects that will contribute to the development and strengthening of the defense industry of Croatia and Ukraine.

"The experience that Ukraine gains in the field of modern warfare is extremely valuable for the whole world, including Croatia," he said.

The Croatian minister said he expressed his strong support for the Ukrainian people and the brave Ukrainian fighters in their struggle for freedom, independence and democracy.

"The Government of the Republic of Croatia has supported Ukraine with humanitarian and military assistance since the very beginning of the Russian aggression and will continue to do so in the future," he said.

Tags: #shmyhal #anušić

