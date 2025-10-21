Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:01 21.10.2025

SBU reports destruction of two Ukrainian drone interceptor aircraft on occupied territories

1 min read

Special forces of the Special Operations Center "A" of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) destroyed two light-engine aircraft in the temporarily occupied territories, which the occupiers had placed at airfields and used to shoot down Ukrainian long-range drones.

"Such work to clear the way for our long-range drones ensures uninterrupted 'bavovna' ['cotton,' Ukrainian slang for explosion in occupied territories] in the Russian rear. The SBU continues to hit the occupiers with all available means," the SBU said in the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

It is not reported where exactly the enemy interceptor aircraft were based and where they were destroyed.

 

Tags: #sbu

MORE ABOUT

14:41 20.10.2025
SBU confirms searches of relatives of NABU detective

SBU confirms searches of relatives of NABU detective

12:08 20.10.2025
SBU raids homes of NABU detective's relatives investigating energy abuse – NABU

SBU raids homes of NABU detective's relatives investigating energy abuse – NABU

14:51 16.10.2025
SBU dismisses Russian 'Spiderweb' operation claims as cover for battlefield failures

SBU dismisses Russian 'Spiderweb' operation claims as cover for battlefield failures

13:23 15.10.2025
SBU exposes Odesa resident preparing Russian missile and drone attacks on city

SBU exposes Odesa resident preparing Russian missile and drone attacks on city

18:51 14.10.2025
SBU: Ukrainian citizenship of Odesa Mayor Trukhanov revoked based on SBU materials

SBU: Ukrainian citizenship of Odesa Mayor Trukhanov revoked based on SBU materials

11:09 13.10.2025
SBU drones hit oil terminal, electrical substations in Crimea – source

SBU drones hit oil terminal, electrical substations in Crimea – source

10:19 07.10.2025
Russian spy posed as volunteer to infiltrate Ukrainian Defense Forces – SBU

Russian spy posed as volunteer to infiltrate Ukrainian Defense Forces – SBU

17:55 03.10.2025
SBU collects evidence linking Parubiy murder suspect to Russian special services

SBU collects evidence linking Parubiy murder suspect to Russian special services

14:42 03.10.2025
SBU’s long-range drones attack one of Russia's leading oil refineries – Orsknefteorgsintez

SBU’s long-range drones attack one of Russia's leading oil refineries – Orsknefteorgsintez

17:08 27.09.2025
SBU drones stop oil pumping station's operation in Russia's Chuvashia – source

SBU drones stop oil pumping station's operation in Russia's Chuvashia – source

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces new defense capabilities agreement with European partners

Occupiers strike Novhorod-Siversky, four killed, seven injured – administration

Rada appoints Berezhna as dpty PM for humanitarian policy and minister of culture

Rada extends deadline for general mobilization

Rada extends martial law in Ukraine

LATEST

Westinghouse aims to maximize use of Ukrainian equipment manufacturers for KhNPP unit 5, unit 6

Sybiha invited by Canadian counterpart to upcoming G7 FMs' meeting

Orbán to miss Ukraine discussion at EU summit, Fico to represent him

Netherlands backs EU leaders on Ukraine peace; joins Coalition of Willing meeting on Friday – PM

Rada backs return of 50% profit tax on Ukrainian banks in 2026

Capsule laid in Vorzel to launch construction of Interaction Center backed by URCS

Zelenskyy announces new defense capabilities agreement with European partners

Russia's railway on Pskov-St. Petersburg route blown up – sources

Ukrainian, Spanish Defense Ministers discuss arms transfer, participation in defense initiatives

Czech Republic to build, deliver modern satellite to Ukraine – MFA

AD
AD