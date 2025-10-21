SBU reports destruction of two Ukrainian drone interceptor aircraft on occupied territories

Special forces of the Special Operations Center "A" of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) destroyed two light-engine aircraft in the temporarily occupied territories, which the occupiers had placed at airfields and used to shoot down Ukrainian long-range drones.

"Such work to clear the way for our long-range drones ensures uninterrupted 'bavovna' ['cotton,' Ukrainian slang for explosion in occupied territories] in the Russian rear. The SBU continues to hit the occupiers with all available means," the SBU said in the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

It is not reported where exactly the enemy interceptor aircraft were based and where they were destroyed.