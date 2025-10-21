EFI Group starts construction of feed plant in Cherkasy region with EUR 14.4 mln investments in first stage

Photo: https://me.gov.ua

The EFI Group investment company, founded by Ihor Liski, together with its partners, announced the start of construction of the Feednova Center plant (the Feednova brand) for the production of high-protein feed additives and animal fats in Cherkasy region.

"Despite the war, Ukrainian business is investing EUR 14.4 million in the first stage of the project. And the total investment is planned to exceed EUR 20 million," the release said on Tuesday.

According to it, the majority investor is EFI Group together with a strategic partner, leading Dutch and Danish manufacturers of technologies and equipment in the processing industry.

The enterprise will include four production lines, enabling the processing of over 150 tonnes of raw materials per day and the production of more than 50 tonnes of finished products, including meat-and-bone, feather, and blood meal, as well as animal fats. The plant is scheduled to launch in Q3 2026.

According to Samvel Ramazyan, director of Feednova Center LLC, the plant design has already been completed and a general contractor has been selected, though the name was not disclosed in the release.

The Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture said in its Tuesday release that Feednova Center will become the first project in Ukraine to receive compensation for the cost of constructed engineering and transport infrastructure as early as 2025, with the total state support estimated at UAH 172.1 million.

As of now, the Ministry of Economy has provided the investor with a conclusion on the feasibility of the project, and the order to sign the agreement between the state and the investor is currently under review by the central executive authorities. The ministry noted that the agreement between the investor and the state will be signed in the near future.

The new facility will be the second plant under the Feednova brand following the successful launch of the first enterprise in Lviv region in 2021, the release states. The company exports over 80% of its products to EU countries and continues its own development through the introduction of new production lines and the implementation of energy efficiency projects.

"The second plant for the production of high-protein feed additives is critically important for the modern meat-processing industry. We are building infrastructure for efficient processing that simultaneously reduces environmental risks, creates jobs, and generates added value within the country. Cherkasy region is the ideal location for this plant: it has strong agricultural enterprises, logistics, and, most importantly, support from the local community," the release cites Liski.

The release notes that the enterprise will create over 80 jobs in the community and is expected to impact the development of agro-industrial complexes in the region, as it will be the first plant in central Ukraine to process raw materials from external suppliers.

"The Feednova Center project is a prime example of how state incentives under the investment support program for major projects can be effectively combined with private initiative," commented Vitaliy Kindrativ, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine, on the start of construction.