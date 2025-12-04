EFI Group to present concept of Rzewuski-Lanckoroński Family Palace project in early 2026

The investment company EFI Group will present the concept of development of the Rzewuski-Lanckoroński Family Palace (Lviv region, Stry district, Rozdil, 33 Hrushevskoho Street) in early 2026, its founder Ihor Liski said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"We are now in the final stages of developing the project concept. I hope that by the beginning of next year, we will be able to present it with architectural visualizations. There will definitely be a historic boutique hotel with approximately 35 rooms, a large event hall, and restaurants. There will also be a historical tourist component with routes. We will also restore the park, and this process has already begun. Our goal is to create a new tourist center that will function as a museum. We also want to establish an art academy to highlight and reinforce the palace's artistic heritage," he said.

Regarding the future educational art institution, he noted that they are currently developing a plan to cooperate with certified state institutions. The best modern practices in art history, photography, and pottery are being analyzed. A separate building will be allocated for the future school.

"We will have an infrastructure combining historic buildings with new meanings. There may be an additional small town for residents to live in," Liski added.

The restoration of the historic building will begin soon. "Next year, we will begin the planned work, which will result in comprehensive changes that you will be able to see," said Liski.

The Rzewuski-Lanckoroński Family Palace, an architectural monument, was built in 1740 in the French Renaissance style by Michał Józef Rzewuski, the landowner of Rozdil. In the 19th century, the palace became the ancestral property of the Lanckoroński family. During the Soviet era, it functioned as a branch of a Morshyn sanatorium. From the years of independence until 2004, it was owned by Ukrprofozdorovnytsa, and then by a private company. This led to its decline and destruction. In 2017, the Supreme Court returned the palace to the state. In 2022, the State Property Fund (SPF) took over management of the palace.

In June 2023, a privatization auction was held. The winner was MZ Odeska LLC (#44246776). The founder of MZ Odeska is EFI Group, and the ultimate beneficiary is Ihor Liski. The palace was purchased for UAH 15,984,000.