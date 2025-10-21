Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:36 21.10.2025

Sybiha calls on partners to urgently mobilize additional aid to Ukraine following Russia's overnight attack

1 min read
Sybiha calls on partners to urgently mobilize additional aid to Ukraine following Russia's overnight attack
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/story.php?

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called on international partners to urgently mobilize additional assistance for Ukraine's resilience, from energy equipment to power sources and air defense systems, following yet another Russian attack overnight.

“Putin pretends to be ready for diplomacy and peace negotiations, while in reality this night Russia launched a brutal missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s Chernihiv and Sumy regions,” he said on X.

The minister noted that energy infrastructure had once again suffered serious blows. Many communities were left without power supply during the cold autumn temperatures, and some were left without water.

“While our energy response teams are working to restore power, I once again call on all of our partners in Europe and beyond to urgently mobilize additional assistance for Ukraine’s resilience: from energy equipment to energy sources and air defense capabilities,” Sybiha urged.

Tags: #sybiha

MORE ABOUT

16:15 20.10.2025
Sybiha informs his Turkish counterpart about Zelenskyy-Trump meeting outcomes, front situation

Sybiha informs his Turkish counterpart about Zelenskyy-Trump meeting outcomes, front situation

15:51 20.10.2025
Ukrainian and Portugese FMs discuss further steps to strengthen air defense and support of energy system

Ukrainian and Portugese FMs discuss further steps to strengthen air defense and support of energy system

17:34 17.10.2025
Slovakia to supply EUR 500,000-worth power equipment, allocate EUR 300,000 for school shelters in Ukraine

Slovakia to supply EUR 500,000-worth power equipment, allocate EUR 300,000 for school shelters in Ukraine

13:54 14.10.2025
Sybiha calls on countries to clearly condemn Russia's attack on UN humanitarian mission in Kherson region

Sybiha calls on countries to clearly condemn Russia's attack on UN humanitarian mission in Kherson region

18:19 06.10.2025
Sybiha: It would be fair if Ukraine eventually joins top global arms exporters, as potential exists

Sybiha: It would be fair if Ukraine eventually joins top global arms exporters, as potential exists

17:31 06.10.2025
Sybiha: Countries backing Russian aggression, even covertly, not to be able to cooperate with Ukraine in arms exports

Sybiha: Countries backing Russian aggression, even covertly, not to be able to cooperate with Ukraine in arms exports

16:52 06.10.2025
Ukraine's integration into European air defense system an obvious necessity – FM Sybiha

Ukraine's integration into European air defense system an obvious necessity – FM Sybiha

15:45 04.10.2025
Sybiha on Shostka trains attack: This is one of most barbaric Russian tactics—so-called ‘double-tap’

Sybiha on Shostka trains attack: This is one of most barbaric Russian tactics—so-called ‘double-tap’

12:34 04.10.2025
Sybiha calls on Europe to jointly defend against Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Sybiha calls on Europe to jointly defend against Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

09:10 03.10.2025
Sybiha states Ukraine's solidarity with UK in connection with terrorist incident in Manchester

Sybiha states Ukraine's solidarity with UK in connection with terrorist incident in Manchester

HOT NEWS

Rada appoints Berezhna as dpty PM for humanitarian policy and minister of culture

Rada extends deadline for general mobilization

Rada extends martial law in Ukraine

Special Operations Forces fighters destroy enemy assault groups in northern Slobozhanschyna

There will be additional support packages from partners – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Zaluzhny says European security depends on Ukraine’s resolve and true partnership

SBR conducts searches at former head of Ukrenergo Kudrytsky – source

Ukraine's Rada passes bill increasing expenditures in 2025 state budget by UAH 325 bln

Over 260 Invincibility Points deployed across Chernihiv region

Berezhna backs renaming Ukraine’s 'kopeck' coin to 'shag'

Medical network Dobrobut opens two new polyclinics in Kyiv

Veterans Ministry launching adaptation program for defense personnel who completely or partially lost their sight

EU wants to develop legal proposal on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, Belgium to not object – media

Culture Ministry working on procedure and sequence for evacuation of cultural property from risky areas – Berezhna

Ukraine needs global industrial policy to move forward – Metinvest top manager

AD
AD