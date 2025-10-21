Sybiha calls on partners to urgently mobilize additional aid to Ukraine following Russia's overnight attack

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/story.php?

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called on international partners to urgently mobilize additional assistance for Ukraine's resilience, from energy equipment to power sources and air defense systems, following yet another Russian attack overnight.

“Putin pretends to be ready for diplomacy and peace negotiations, while in reality this night Russia launched a brutal missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s Chernihiv and Sumy regions,” he said on X.

The minister noted that energy infrastructure had once again suffered serious blows. Many communities were left without power supply during the cold autumn temperatures, and some were left without water.

“While our energy response teams are working to restore power, I once again call on all of our partners in Europe and beyond to urgently mobilize additional assistance for Ukraine’s resilience: from energy equipment to energy sources and air defense capabilities,” Sybiha urged.