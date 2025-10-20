Zelenskyy following Staff HQ meeting: We’re preparing full range of responses to Russia’s terror against Ukraine’s infrastructure

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Energy issues, particularly the situation in regions and communities, and difficulties in border and frontline areas, were discussed at a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff Headquarters on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“The closer the positions of the Russian army, the greater the challenges. We are preparing a full range of responses — including scaling up our long-range responses to Russia’s terror against Ukraine’s infrastructure,” Zelenskyy said on X following the meeting.

The head of state heard reports on community recovery efforts following the strikes. Parameters for expanding reserves, particularly equipment reserves, were outlined.

"We have clear lines of communication with our partners in Europe who can support us with the required types of energy equipment. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine must be more proactive in this regard," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The situation in the gas sector was discussed separately - gas accumulation for the heating season, repair work.

“I’m grateful to all Ukrainian gas industry workers and every company working for Ukraine. The sources of financing for the purchase of the required gas volumes have been clearly determined, and a significant portion of the financial generation has already been secured. This work continues,” the President stressed.

In addition, a report was heard on the military component, specifically, protecting energy facilities from air strikes. Headquarters members decided on the provision of additional helicopters and the overall strengthening of combat aviation.

“I instructed the relevant team to promptly prepare all the documents necessary for agreements with the American side on the procurement of air defense systems. It’s crucial to work through every detail of these potential agreements on paper now, so that we can expedite negotiations,” the President summed up.