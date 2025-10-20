Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:00 20.10.2025

Zelenskyy following Staff HQ meeting: We’re preparing full range of responses to Russia’s terror against Ukraine’s infrastructure

2 min read
Zelenskyy following Staff HQ meeting: We’re preparing full range of responses to Russia’s terror against Ukraine’s infrastructure
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Energy issues, particularly the situation in regions and communities, and difficulties in border and frontline areas, were discussed at a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff Headquarters on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“The closer the positions of the Russian army, the greater the challenges. We are preparing a full range of responses — including scaling up our long-range responses to Russia’s terror against Ukraine’s infrastructure,” Zelenskyy said on X following the meeting.

The head of state heard reports on community recovery efforts following the strikes. Parameters for expanding reserves, particularly equipment reserves, were outlined.

"We have clear lines of communication with our partners in Europe who can support us with the required types of energy equipment. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine must be more proactive in this regard," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The situation in the gas sector was discussed separately - gas accumulation for the heating season, repair work.

“I’m grateful to all Ukrainian gas industry workers and every company working for Ukraine. The sources of financing for the purchase of the required gas volumes have been clearly determined, and a significant portion of the financial generation has already been secured. This work continues,” the President stressed.

In addition, a report was heard on the military component, specifically, protecting energy facilities from air strikes. Headquarters members decided on the provision of additional helicopters and the overall strengthening of combat aviation.

“I instructed the relevant team to promptly prepare all the documents necessary for agreements with the American side on the procurement of air defense systems. It’s crucial to work through every detail of these potential agreements on paper now, so that we can expedite negotiations,” the President summed up.

Tags: #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

21:01 20.10.2025
There will be additional support packages from partners – Zelenskyy

There will be additional support packages from partners – Zelenskyy

19:24 20.10.2025
Zelenskyy congratulates Border Guard Service intelligence officers on their professional holiday, presents them with awards

Zelenskyy congratulates Border Guard Service intelligence officers on their professional holiday, presents them with awards

18:55 20.10.2025
Zelenskyy, Danish PM coordinate diplomatic plans for coming week, discuss defense cooperation

Zelenskyy, Danish PM coordinate diplomatic plans for coming week, discuss defense cooperation

18:51 20.10.2025
Coalition of Willing meeting to be held in London on Fri with Zelenskyy's participation – Macron

Coalition of Willing meeting to be held in London on Fri with Zelenskyy's participation – Macron

15:49 18.10.2025
USA will receive certain types of Ukrainian drones – Zelenskyy

USA will receive certain types of Ukrainian drones – Zelenskyy

15:29 18.10.2025
Zelenskyy meets with heads of American think tanks

Zelenskyy meets with heads of American think tanks

15:23 18.10.2025
Trump refuses to provide Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine – media

Trump refuses to provide Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine – media

15:00 18.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine, USA, EU, European countries to coordinate further steps at level of security advisors

Zelenskyy: Ukraine, USA, EU, European countries to coordinate further steps at level of security advisors

14:34 18.10.2025
European leaders express their full support for Zelenskyy after speaking with him

European leaders express their full support for Zelenskyy after speaking with him

14:12 18.10.2025
Zelenskyy on conversation with Trump: We count on U.S. pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy on conversation with Trump: We count on U.S. pressure on Russia

HOT NEWS

There will be additional support packages from partners – Zelenskyy

Kallas: Trump, meeting with Putin, sincerely wants to end the war, but nothing will come of it without Ukraine and EU

Kallas appoints special envoy to coordinate efforts to combat Russia's shadow fleet

Zelenskyy: Russian forces not on Lyman outskirts

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will provide drones if USA delivers missiles

LATEST

Sybiha holds meetings with his Spanish and Greek counterparts to discuss further support for Ukraine

Some 16 people injured in enemy attack on Pavlohrad region, four in severe condition – authority

USA refuses to join G7 plan to use frozen Russian assets

Trump: Russia-Ukraine 'deal' hindered by leaders' hatred

Invaders advance in Kupyansk, Vovchansk, two other regions, capturing 17 square kilometers during the day

EU intends to start drafting 20th package of sanctions against Russia after adopting 19th one

Trump doubts Ukraine's victory

Two more Ukrainian youths rescued from temporarily occupied territories – Yermak

Rubio holds phone talk with Lavrov

Pokrovsk Mining halves losses in first half-year after downtime

AD
AD