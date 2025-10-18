Trump refuses to provide Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine – media

Photo: https://edition.cnn.com

U.S. President Donald Trump said at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House that he does not plan to provide Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine at the moment, the Axios portal reports, citing informed sources.

"President Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a tense meeting on Friday that he doesn't intend to provide long-range Tomahawk missiles, at least for now," two sources briefed on the meeting tell Axios.

Trump made clear his priority now is diplomacy, and he thinks providing Tomahawks could undermine it, the sources say.

Sources noted that Zelenskyy persistently pushed the issue of Tomahawk, but Trump did not show flexibility.

One of the sources said the meeting "was not easy," while the other simply said "it was bad."

"Nobody shouted, but Trump was tough," according to the first source.

"Trump gave several strong statements during the meeting and at some points it got a bit emotional," the second source said.

At a briefing after the meeting, Zelenskyy said that the presidents discussed long-range systems, but according to Zelenskyy, "we decided not to talk about that right now, and the United States does not want escalation, so any possible questions on this topic will remain unanswered."