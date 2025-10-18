Zelenskyy holds conference call with key members of Coalition of Willing after meeting Trump

Following his meeting with President Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call with key members of the Coalition of the Willing, including the leaders of Finland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and Italy.

"I had a joint phone call with a group of European leader, the main representatives of the Coalition of the Willing. Ursula von der Leyen joined, as did Finnish President Alexander Stubb, the Prime Minister of Norway, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and I would also like to thank the Prime Minister of Italy, she participated as well. The NATO Secretary General joined the conversation, as did the Prime Minister of Poland," Zelenskyy said during the Washington briefing after meeting Trump.

The Ukrainian president noted that he discussed with his European counterparts issues of security guarantees, air defense, and the PURL program.