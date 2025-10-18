Only Trump currently has dialogue with Russia, Ukraine needs strong security guarantees – Zelenskyy

Ukraine needs strong security guarantees from the United States because only President Donald Trump currently has a dialogue with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

"It's good that we discussed security guarantees and that the United States is not opposed to this topic, and the European side is almost ready. The documents are already prepared outlining what could be provided by Europe. We discussed this from the perspective that we need U.S. security guarantees, since only the United States can now talk with Russia, only President Trump has a dialogue with Russia," Zelenskyy said during the briefing in Washington.

The president emphasized that Ukraine needs strong security guarantees that may be required even after a ceasefire, "so that Putin doesn't come back at us with new aggression."