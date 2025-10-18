Ukraine unable to counter ballistic missiles with its air defense systems – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is unable to counter ballistic missiles with its current air defense systems, and pressure must be applied on Russia through a package of appropriate weapons, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Over these years, Ukraine has become quite strong, but today we cannot use our existing air defense systems effectively against ballistic missiles. Our energy system simply cannot withstand such ballistic strikes. It's very difficult, no doubt. That's why we need pressure. I believe that a package of corresponding weapons constitutes that pressure," Zelenskyy said during the briefing in Washington following his meeting with Trump.

The Ukrainian president noted that carrying out operations strictly against military targets requires a combination of factors, above all, the coordinated use of drones and certain other types of weapons.

"We are still lacking some of these tools, although we're developing our own. There are quite a few already, but we understand that time is critical. Time is working against the people, because this is wartime," he said.