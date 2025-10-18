Any negotiations will involve issue of Ukraine's territories – Zelenskyy

A ceasefire must first be achieved in order to begin talks, and the most difficult issue in any negotiation format will be the question of territories, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The issue of territories is very sensitive. It's the most difficult issue, no doubt. I understand that the Russians have a different position, that they would indeed like to occupy all of our territory. Our position is that we should first achieve a ceasefire so we can sit down at the negotiating table, talk, and understand each other's positions," Zelenskyy said at the Washington briefing after his meeting with Trump.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that this is a very important first step.

"I think President Trump understands that, because the most difficult issue in any negotiations, in any format, will still concern territory. Unfortunately, it will concern the territory of Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.