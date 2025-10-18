Zelenskyy discusses Tomahawk missiles with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump also discussed Tomahawk missiles. The American position at this stage, Zelenskyy said, is that the U.S. itself needs these weapons.

"Yes, we talked about Tomahawks. I'll be completely open with you. We would like to have them. President Trump said that we must understand that 'we also need them.' That's the American position at the moment. But this topic remains open for discussion. We need to work on it," Zelenskyy said at the Washington briefing.

He added that he could not share further details for now and that questions about the Tomahawks should be directed to the American side.