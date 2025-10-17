Trump: We to speak with Zelenskyy about my talk with Putin

Photo: president.gov.ua

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will discuss with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who arrived at the White House, his yesterday's conversation with head of the Kremlin Vladimir Putin.

"I had a very good talk yesterday with President Putin. We will be talking about that," Trump said.

According to Trump, things are going very well, which began with Alaska, where they discussed how to end the war.