Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:42 17.10.2025

Trump: We to speak with Zelenskyy about my talk with Putin

1 min read
Trump: We to speak with Zelenskyy about my talk with Putin
Photo: president.gov.ua

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will discuss with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who arrived at the White House, his yesterday's conversation with head of the Kremlin Vladimir Putin.

"I had a very good talk yesterday with President Putin. We will be talking about that," Trump said.

According to Trump, things are going very well, which began with Alaska, where they discussed how to end the war.

Tags: #putin #zelenskyy #trump #usa

MORE ABOUT

21:58 17.10.2025
Trump: Most likely it's going to be double meeting in Hungary, we will have Zelenskyy in touch

Trump: Most likely it's going to be double meeting in Hungary, we will have Zelenskyy in touch

21:57 17.10.2025
Trump: I think Putin wants to end war

Trump: I think Putin wants to end war

21:32 17.10.2025
Zelenskyy-Trump: Putin not ready to end war, but Russia not succeeding on battlefield

Zelenskyy-Trump: Putin not ready to end war, but Russia not succeeding on battlefield

21:29 17.10.2025
Ukraine has proposal to USA regarding drones, Tomahawk missiles to be launched only at military targets

Ukraine has proposal to USA regarding drones, Tomahawk missiles to be launched only at military targets

21:22 17.10.2025
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump steps to force Putin to sit at negotiating table

Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump steps to force Putin to sit at negotiating table

21:20 17.10.2025
Trump: We're going to speak with Zelenskyy about Tomahawk missiles

Trump: We're going to speak with Zelenskyy about Tomahawk missiles

21:19 17.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Trump is well aware of situation on front in Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Trump is well aware of situation on front in Ukraine

20:40 17.10.2025
Zelenskyy arrives at White House, met by Trump

Zelenskyy arrives at White House, met by Trump

20:30 17.10.2025
USA may provide Ukraine with older Tomahawk missiles, vulnerable to Russian air defense – media

USA may provide Ukraine with older Tomahawk missiles, vulnerable to Russian air defense – media

18:06 17.10.2025
Press Secretary: Trump to discuss with Zelenskyy opportunity of meeting with Putin in Budapest

Press Secretary: Trump to discuss with Zelenskyy opportunity of meeting with Putin in Budapest

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy-Trump: Putin not ready to end war, but Russia not succeeding on battlefield

Ukraine has proposal to USA regarding drones, Tomahawk missiles to be launched only at military targets

Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump steps to force Putin to sit at negotiating table

Trump: We're going to speak with Zelenskyy about Tomahawk missiles

Zelenskyy arrives at White House, met by Trump

LATEST

Klitschko: 13 veterans undergoing rehabilitation at Kyiv Human Titans prosthetics center

Трамп: обговоримо з Зеленським питання ракет Tomahawk

Airborne Assault Corps: Enemy saboteurs infiltrate Pokrovsk, shoot civilians; 600 occupiers eliminated since early Oct

Military aid to Ukraine fell by 43% this summer – media

Ukraine, Poland may cooperate on SMR projects – head of Ukrainian Nuclear Forum

Finland sends Ukraine 30th defense aid package worth nearly EUR 52 mln

Fico: Slovakia open to good ties with all willing partners, incl Russia

Ukraine's SOF hit oil depot, Gvardeysky plant's budgetary institution in Crimea

Slovakia to supply EUR 500,000-worth power equipment, allocate EUR 300,000 for school shelters in Ukraine

Rada delegation to NATO PA: Issue of supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles to be put on hold

AD
AD