Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump steps to force Putin to sit at negotiating table

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to discuss during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump the steps that are necessary to force Vladimir Putin to sit at the negotiating table.

"Even now, as you can see, it is very difficult to achieve a ceasefire in the Middle East. Everywhere, in every war, it is very difficult. We want this. Putin does not want this... Today we will talk with the president [Trump] about what we need. We understand what we need to force Putin to sit at the negotiating table," Zelenskyy said before the start of the meeting with Trump.

The President of Ukraine said he is ready for a meeting in any format, the most important thing is to achieve peace. According to him, now we are not talking about NATO, the most important thing is really strong security guarantees.

"NATO is the best, but weapons are very important. Allies on our side are very important. And between us, bilateral security guarantees between me and President Trump are very important," Zelenskyy added.