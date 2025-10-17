Zelenskyy: Security can be guaranteed if agreements, particularly in Washington, are implemented

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is on a visit to the United States, has reacted to the massive Russian drone strike on Kryvyi Rih. He published his statement on the official Telegram channel on Friday night.

"No changes for Russia: it is still terrorizing life in Ukraine. A wave of drones hit Kryvyi Rih - on civilian infrastructure. Dozens of attack drones were in the sky. Missiles were also recorded. In fact, there has been no night in these weeks without Russian strikes on Ukraine. Most of the targets are infrastructure. Systemic terror against our energy sector," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

"Russia expects to leave our part of Europe an island of dangers and mockery of people’s lives. It is important not to allow this. Russia will be forced to stop the war when it can no longer continue it. And Russia’s true readiness for peace is not in words, which Putin has never been in short supply of, but in a real cessation of strikes and killings, and this is precisely what he has problems with," Zelenskyy said. "Therefore, every air defense system for Ukraine is important for saving lives. Every decision that can strengthen us brings the end of the war closer. Security can be guaranteed if everything that we agree on, in particular in Washington, is implemented. Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine!" he said.