Zelenskyy meets with Raytheon to bolster Ukraine's air defense

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met in Washington with representatives of the Patriot system manufacturer - the defense company Raytheon, the official web portal of the head of state reports.

"We discussed the production capabilities of Raytheon, possible ways of our cooperation to strengthen air defense and increase the long-range capabilities of Ukraine, and the prospects for Ukrainian-American production. There are solutions that can strengthen the protection of life in Ukraine. We are working at all levels to ensure their implementation," the said on Telegram.

Zelenskyy briefed his interlocutors on current situation in Ukraine, in particular, that Russia is not achieving any of its goals, which is why it is intensifying strikes on civilian infrastructure and people, in particular. The president said Russia is hitting the energy system, using more than 500 drones and dozens of missiles per day.

Raytheon representatives expressed their condolences to Ukrainians who lost their relatives and loved ones due to Russian strikes, and assured their readiness to support Ukraine.