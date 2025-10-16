Zelenskyy: Russia attacks with more than 300 strike drones, 37 missiles overnight

On the night of October 16, the Russian occupiers continued to strike at the Ukrainian energy sector and civilian infrastructure, using more than 300 strike drones and 37 missiles, a significant number of which were ballistic, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The infrastructure of Vinnytsia, Sumy, and Poltava regions was under attack. In Chernihiv region, they hit Nizhyn - they damaged the post office, one person was injured. In Kharkiv region, they hit critical infrastructure, part of the State Emergency Service. There are wounded. Restoration is underway everywhere now. Services are working. And there is confirmation that the Russians are using double terror - they are hitting with Shahed UAVs with cluster munitions, and they are inflicting repeated strikes to injure firefighters and energy workers who are working to restore after damage," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Thursday morning.

He noted that this fall, the Russians have been striking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on a daily basis.

"Putin is deaf to everything the world says, so the only language he can still understand is the language of pressure. Pressure through sanctions, pressure through long-range. There may be strong decisions that will help. And it depends on the United States, on Europe, on all partners whose strength directly affects whether the war will be ended. Now the momentum for achieving peace in the Middle East is important. This is also possible in Europe. This is what I will talk about today and tomorrow in Washington," he said.