09:11 16.10.2025
Trump to discuss Zelenskyy's plan to go on offensive against Russia
US President Donald Trump said he plans to discuss Ukraine’s intention to go on the offensive on the front during a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.
"We’ll talk…Wwe’ll be talking about the war with him (Zelenskyy – IF-U) and we’ll be talking about – I mean, they want to go offensive. I’ll make a determination on that. But they would like to go offensive, you know that, and we’ll have to make a determination," Trump said during a meeting with reporters in the Oval Office.