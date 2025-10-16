Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:11 16.10.2025

Trump to discuss Zelenskyy's plan to go on offensive against Russia

1 min read
US President Donald Trump said he plans to discuss Ukraine’s intention to go on the offensive on the front during a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.

"We’ll talk…Wwe’ll be talking about the war with him (Zelenskyy – IF-U) and we’ll be talking about – I mean, they want to go offensive. I’ll make a determination on that. But they would like to go offensive, you know that, and we’ll have to make a determination," Trump said during a meeting with reporters in the Oval Office.

