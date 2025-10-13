Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:49 13.10.2025

Zelenskyy plans to meet with Trump in Washington on Friday

1 min read
Zelenskyy plans to meet with Trump in Washington on Friday
Photo: president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday, October 17.

"I will meet with President Trump in Washington this week. I think we need to discuss the sequence of steps that I want to propose to the president," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas on Monday.

Later, the president clarified that the meeting would take place on Friday.

Zelenskyy said he discussed Ukraine's long-range capabilities with Trump on the phone, as well as other "sensitive" issues, and that one phone call was not enough for this.

According to the head of state, the main topics of his meeting with the U.S. leader will be defense, as well as opportunities to put pressure on Russia in the long term.

"So, the main topic is air defense, and I will also have a meeting with energy companies. I needed it, it was the president's proposal [Trump], because now there are certain needs due to various formats of attacks that Russia has already carried out," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #trump #meeting

MORE ABOUT

09:03 14.10.2025
German chancellor urges Trump to convince Putin to end war - media

German chancellor urges Trump to convince Putin to end war - media

20:48 13.10.2025
There are three options for financing Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

There are three options for financing Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

20:47 13.10.2025
NATO releases agenda for meeting of defense ministers

NATO releases agenda for meeting of defense ministers

19:38 13.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Problem arises in securing funds for gas imports

Zelenskyy: Problem arises in securing funds for gas imports

19:34 13.10.2025
Zelenskyy after talks with Kallas: There is progress on frozen Russian assets

Zelenskyy after talks with Kallas: There is progress on frozen Russian assets

19:30 13.10.2025
Zelenskyy after priority outcomes of Staff HQ meeting: protection and restoration of energy sector; additional helicopter groups to be formed to protect against drones

Zelenskyy after priority outcomes of Staff HQ meeting: protection and restoration of energy sector; additional helicopter groups to be formed to protect against drones

18:38 13.10.2025
Mertz intends to raise Ukraine peace with Trump at Sharm el-Sheikh summit – media

Mertz intends to raise Ukraine peace with Trump at Sharm el-Sheikh summit – media

17:56 13.10.2025
Trump plans to welcome Zelenskyy in Washington on Oct 17 – media

Trump plans to welcome Zelenskyy in Washington on Oct 17 – media

17:37 13.10.2025
Zelenskyy, Pavel discuss continued assistance, artillery shell deliveries; exchange new ideas

Zelenskyy, Pavel discuss continued assistance, artillery shell deliveries; exchange new ideas

09:12 13.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Trump eligible for Nobel Peace Prize if he stops Putin

Zelenskyy: Trump eligible for Nobel Peace Prize if he stops Putin

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down/neutralizes 69 enemy targets, 27 strike UAVs hit at 7 locations

There are three options for financing Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

European Council summit will take place on 23-24 Oct in Brussels – Kallas

Zelenskyy: Problem arises in securing funds for gas imports

Zelenskyy after talks with Kallas: There is progress on frozen Russian assets

LATEST

General Staff reports 190 combat clashes during day

Defense forces repel 166 enemy attacks since day start – General Staff

ARMA prepares for second competition for management of Morshynska

In Kharkiv region, 62 people injured amid shelling in past 24 hours – authorities

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down/neutralizes 69 enemy targets, 27 strike UAVs hit at 7 locations

Zelenskyy, President of Czech Republic discuss continued assistance, incl supply of artillery shells, exchanged new ideas

One Ukrainian citizen known to have been injured in train accident in Slovakia

Interdepartmental working group on Ukraine's accession to EU approves draft negotiating position on Cluster 3

Chernihiv region included among territories covered by principle of extraterritoriality

European Council summit will take place on 23-24 Oct in Brussels – Kallas

AD
AD