Zelenskyy plans to meet with Trump in Washington on Friday

Photo: president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday, October 17.

"I will meet with President Trump in Washington this week. I think we need to discuss the sequence of steps that I want to propose to the president," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas on Monday.

Later, the president clarified that the meeting would take place on Friday.

Zelenskyy said he discussed Ukraine's long-range capabilities with Trump on the phone, as well as other "sensitive" issues, and that one phone call was not enough for this.

According to the head of state, the main topics of his meeting with the U.S. leader will be defense, as well as opportunities to put pressure on Russia in the long term.

"So, the main topic is air defense, and I will also have a meeting with energy companies. I needed it, it was the president's proposal [Trump], because now there are certain needs due to various formats of attacks that Russia has already carried out," Zelenskyy said.