URCS helps victims after Russian airstrikes

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has assisted victims of the massive combined missile and drone attack by the Russian army in Zaporizhia and Kyiv.

"Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response unit in Zaporizhia region provided first aid and first psychological assistance to the victims," the URCS said on Facebook on Friday.

Volunteers of the rapid URCS response unit worked at the site where UAV debris hit in Kyiv. They conducted a house-to-house tour of the damaged house to identify the victims and provided first aid to one wounded person.

As reported, a 7-year-old boy was killed and 5 more people were injured as a result of the Russian shelling of Zaporizhia.

Some 12 people were injured in Kyiv, 8 of whom are in hospitals. Damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure was recorded in several districts of the city.