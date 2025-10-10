Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:37 10.10.2025

Russian attack on Kyiv injures dozen residents - Klitschko

The number of victims of the massive Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv has increased to twelve people, the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko has said.

"As a result of the enemy's attack on the capital, 12 people were injured. Some eight of them are in hospitals. Four are receiving outpatient care," Klitschko said on Telegram on Friday morning.

The capital is experiencing energy and water supply problems following the attack, and schoolchildren have been told to stay at home.

