Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:44 09.10.2025

EU leaders expected to approve Ukraine reparation loan proposal by end of autumn – diplomat

2 min read
EU leaders expected to approve Ukraine reparation loan proposal by end of autumn – diplomat
Photo: elements.envato.com

The European Commission’s proposal for a reparation loan to Ukraine, with the main part to be financed from immobilized Russian assets, should be agreed by the leaders of the European Union by the end of autumn.

This forecast was given to journalists in Brussels on Thursday by a high-ranking European diplomat.

The diplomat said he would be happy if the leaders could agree on reparation loans at the upcoming European Council on October 23 and 24, but stressed that the issue was very complex. He recalled that this had already been evident during the debates at the last informal European Council in Copenhagen, noting that there were technical, legal, and political issues still to be resolved. He added that such matters could take time and explained that, although he would like to say the agreement could be reached at the next European Council, he would not dare to do so given the complexity of the issue.

However, the interlocutor of the journalists agreed that a solution should be found no later than the end of this year. He emphasized that the aim was to reach an agreement this autumn, mainly because the problem under consideration was how to help finance Ukraine from 2026. Therefore, he said, a solution needed to be found no later than the end of this year, that is, this autumn.

Confirming that ministers would discuss the matter at the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg on Friday, the senior European diplomat explained that the ideas presented by the Commission were complex and would require national guarantees from member states. He noted that some had raised the possibility of providing guarantees through the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF). He believed that these aspects, how to create such a solution and an instrument for loans to Ukraine through frozen Russian assets, would be at the heart of the ministers’ discussions.

He underlined that the discussions were ongoing.

Tags: #eu

MORE ABOUT

17:59 08.10.2025
Kachka: We expect EU states to form positions to open negotiations in all clusters by year-end

Kachka: We expect EU states to form positions to open negotiations in all clusters by year-end

16:03 08.10.2025
EU ambassadors agree on law to end Russian oil and gas imports by 2028 – media

EU ambassadors agree on law to end Russian oil and gas imports by 2028 – media

13:23 07.10.2025
SAPO and European Public Prosecutor's Office to prevent abuse of international aid to Ukraine

SAPO and European Public Prosecutor's Office to prevent abuse of international aid to Ukraine

14:55 06.10.2025
Ukraine and EU delegations discuss implementation of Ukraine's Justice Plan

Ukraine and EU delegations discuss implementation of Ukraine's Justice Plan

21:00 03.10.2025
Poll: 83% of Ukrainians back NATO membership, only 53% trust its ability to defend against Russia

Poll: 83% of Ukrainians back NATO membership, only 53% trust its ability to defend against Russia

17:43 03.10.2025
EU extends sanctions against Russia for destabilizing actions abroad for another year

EU extends sanctions against Russia for destabilizing actions abroad for another year

19:55 02.10.2025
Zelenskyy and Sandu discuss the need to simultaneously open first cluster of negotiations on EU accession

Zelenskyy and Sandu discuss the need to simultaneously open first cluster of negotiations on EU accession

20:52 01.10.2025
Zelenskyy: It's crucial to respond to Russia so they feel price of their actions

Zelenskyy: It's crucial to respond to Russia so they feel price of their actions

17:55 01.10.2025
Several EU countries defend veto rights on EU membership applications for their own reasons, which could harm Ukraine – media

Several EU countries defend veto rights on EU membership applications for their own reasons, which could harm Ukraine – media

14:04 01.10.2025
Ukraine receives EUR 4 billion from EU at expense of frozen Russian assets – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine receives EUR 4 billion from EU at expense of frozen Russian assets – Ministry of Finance

HOT NEWS

Almost 181 sq km liberated in Dobropillia operation, troops block enemy near Pokrovsk

2025 Nobel Prize in Literature won by Hungarian writer László Krasnagorkai

Ukraine strikes gas plant, dispatch station in Russia's Volgograd region overnight

Zelenskyy: Ukraine and EU will reach Russian shell production levels in 2026

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian strikes on Russia causing 20% fuel shortage

LATEST

Five injured in occupiers' strikes on Odesa region

NATO officials visit Ukraine to discuss defense industry support

Seven people reported wounded in Sloviansk

Almost 181 sq km liberated in Dobropillia operation, troops block enemy near Pokrovsk

European Commission forms internal team to probe Hungary's espionage claims against EU institutions

Over 700 human rights violations recorded in occupied Crimea since start of 2025 – Lubinets

Kyiv City Council backs mobile shelter purchase, eyes 500 installations across districts

2025 Nobel Prize in Literature won by Hungarian writer László Krasnagorkai

Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would send strong signal to Moscow - Estonian FM

State Emergency Service rescuers from Cherkasy region complete first aid training from URCS

AD
AD