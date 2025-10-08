Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:59 08.10.2025

Kachka: We expect EU states to form positions to open negotiations in all clusters by year-end

2 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka expects that EU member states will complete the formation of negotiating positions in such a way as to open negotiations in all clusters by the end of 2025.

"A law on the establishment of a paying agency in the agricultural sector (No. 13202-1) has been adopted. The paying agency is the main institution in the implementation of the EU Common Agricultural Policy. It is through it that subsidies will be received. Its establishment was given special attention during the screening under Chapter 11," Kachka said on Facebook.

He also said the first reading approved the bill on ensuring legality and transparency in the activities of local self-government bodies (No. 14048).

"This element of the decentralization and regional policy is important within the framework of negotiating Chapter 22. Effective control increases trust in local self-government bodies, and therefore increases the opportunities for participation in the EU regional policy aimed at equalizing the development of regions. Infrastructure projects within the framework of regional policy will be one of the main means of economic development of Ukrainian communities and regions," the deputy prime minister said.

He drew attention to the fact that open broadcasts of the Council meetings are also one of the measures of the Roadmap on the functioning of democratic institutions, which will be one of the cornerstones of the negotiations on Cluster 1.

"Today, meetings of all organizations involved in the implementation of this Roadmap were held. Ukraine is implementing the measures specified in it, without waiting for the formal opening of the Cluster. This fits into our logic of not slowing down or stopping the negotiation work. We expect that the member states will also complete the formation of negotiating positions by clusters in such a way as to open negotiations on all clusters by the end of this year," Kachka said.

As reported, on October 8, the Verkhovna Rada adopted at second reading and as a whole bill No. 13202-1 On amendments to certain laws of ukraine regarding the organizational principles of providing support in the agricultural sector; it adopted at first reading bill No. 14048 On ensuring legality and transparency in the activities of local self-government bodies. On September 4, the Council resumed online broadcasts of plenary sessions.

Tags: #kachka #eu

