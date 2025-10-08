Ukrainian hummus producer Yofi suspends operations after Russian missile strike

The Yofi hummus production plant sustained damage in a Russian missile strike, the company reported on Facebook.

"The enemy our country is fighting launched a missile strike on our factory. Thank God, no one was injured – employees had left the building 20 minutes before the impact. However, the facility suffered significant damage, and we were forced to temporarily suspend deliveries," the statement said.

Yofi HUMUS emphasized that it plans to return its products to store shelves within a month.

The company noted that Yofi! hummus production began in Ukraine in 2010, and over 15 years it has developed a unique product line.

According to Forbes, Ukrainian hummus producer Yofi holds nearly 70% of the domestic market. Its production area covers 2,000 square meters, and GoodFoods Company – the legal entity behind the Yofi! brand – posted nearly UAH 160 million in revenue in 2024.