Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:10 08.10.2025

Ukrainian hummus producer Yofi suspends operations after Russian missile strike

1 min read

The Yofi hummus production plant sustained damage in a Russian missile strike, the company reported on Facebook.

"The enemy our country is fighting launched a missile strike on our factory. Thank God, no one was injured – employees had left the building 20 minutes before the impact. However, the facility suffered significant damage, and we were forced to temporarily suspend deliveries," the statement said.

Yofi HUMUS emphasized that it plans to return its products to store shelves within a month.

The company noted that Yofi! hummus production began in Ukraine in 2010, and over 15 years it has developed a unique product line.

According to Forbes, Ukrainian hummus producer Yofi holds nearly 70% of the domestic market. Its production area covers 2,000 square meters, and GoodFoods Company – the legal entity behind the Yofi! brand – posted nearly UAH 160 million in revenue in 2024.

Tags: #yofi_hummus #russian_attack

MORE ABOUT

09:36 01.10.2025
Russian attack on Dnipro injures 31, overnight UAV attacks cause damage

Russian attack on Dnipro injures 31, overnight UAV attacks cause damage

09:32 18.09.2025
Russian attacks in Poltava region cause train delays - Ukrzaliznytsia

Russian attacks in Poltava region cause train delays - Ukrzaliznytsia

09:52 16.09.2025
Russian UAV strike target Epicenter warehouses in Kyiv region – Kalashnyk

Russian UAV strike target Epicenter warehouses in Kyiv region – Kalashnyk

09:36 16.09.2025
Russian attacks in Kherson region kill 2, wound 6 - Prokudin

Russian attacks in Kherson region kill 2, wound 6 - Prokudin

09:34 16.09.2025
Russian attacks kill 1, injure 5 in Kharkiv region during day – Synehubov

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 5 in Kharkiv region during day – Synehubov

16:33 09.09.2025
Czech FM calls for tougher sanctions against Russia, stronger support for Ukraine after Yarova strike

Czech FM calls for tougher sanctions against Russia, stronger support for Ukraine after Yarova strike

15:54 09.09.2025
Estonian PM calls for using frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine after Russian strike on Yarova

Estonian PM calls for using frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine after Russian strike on Yarova

15:15 09.09.2025
President of European Council on Yarova attack: Is this what Russia means when it talks about peace?

President of European Council on Yarova attack: Is this what Russia means when it talks about peace?

09:13 28.08.2025
Toll from Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 45

Toll from Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 45

09:13 19.08.2025
Russian attack injures 4 in Kharkiv region – Losova mayor

Russian attack injures 4 in Kharkiv region – Losova mayor

HOT NEWS

Servant of the People faction backs Berezhna for Vice PM of Humanitarian Policy-Culture Minister

Vyshhorod mayor and contractor director accused of embezzling UAH 6.6 mln

Von der Leyen says Russian airspace violations are hybrid warfare against the EU

Ukrainian intelligence working to prevent Russia from using 'shadow fleet' vessels for sabotage in Europe – Zelenskyy

Train carrying military cargo derails after track blowup near St. Petersburg, Russia - GUR

LATEST

Netherlands, Ukraine discuss further support for F-16 aircraft

President appoints two members to High Council of Justice

Kachka: We expect EU states to form positions to open negotiations in all clusters by year-end

URCS shares experience in responding to war at Spanish Red Cross HQ

Interpipe starts collaborating with over 2,000 Pegasus animal shelters, incl those in war zones

Ukrainian veterans summit Kilimanjaro in documentary 'Second Wind'

National Health Service starts accepting applications for participation in project to provide long-term nursing care services for IDPs

Crimean prosecutors urge residents to report Russian war crimes

Yermak announces return of two families under Bring Kids Back UA initiative

UINP Chairman Alferov supports renaming 'kopiikas' to 'shags'

AD
AD