Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:55 08.10.2025

EU to develop anti-drone system including tracking Russian oil tankers — von der Leyen

1 min read
Photo: https://edition.cnn.com

European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen has called for a comprehensive use of the future anti-drone system, including the detection of Russian oil tankers.

"We need an affordable and fit-for-purpose system for rapid detection, rapid interception and, if necessary, rapid neutralization (UAVs - IF-U). But this is not just about our eastern border - our current priority. We need a 360-degree approach," the EC head said, speaking at the European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

"This anti-drone system will become a shield for our entire union, including the southern flank. And it should be designed to solve a wide range of tasks. From responding to natural disasters to combating international organized crime. From monitoring migration to controlling the Russian shadow fleet. And the list goes on," von der Leyen said.

According to her, autonomous systems are the core of security in the 21st century, and "Europe must be at the forefront."

Tags: #ursula_von_der_leyen #ec

