16:33 04.10.2025

Von der Leyen shocked by Russia's willingness to attack civilians in Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, using the attack on Shostka as an example, is shocked by Russia's willingness to attack civilians.

“The shocking scenes emerging from Shostka railway station highlight Russia’s reckless and continued willingness to target civilians,” von der Leyen said on X.

The EU and its global partners must continue ramping up the pressure on Russia until it finally accepts a just and lasting peace, she noted, adding that “the EU stands with Ukraine as its people once again suffer at the hands of Russian barbarity.”

