18:55 20.10.2025

EU to gradually remove nuclear fuel from Russian energy imports – EC rep

The EU's plans for a phase-out of Russian energy imports include all types of fuel, including nuclear, but its turn has not yet come, said official representative of the European Commission (EC) Anna-Kaisa Ikonen.

The spokeswoman said at a briefing in Brussels on Monday that they had stated their intention for the nuclear fuel segment, namely uranium, to be gradually eliminated from imports. She added that they were now focusing on the European Commission’s proposal regarding gas, with the goal of reaching an agreement on the abolition of gas imports by the end of the year.

Ikonen noted that when implementing the EU's energy independence plans, the European Commission pays great attention to the security of energy supply, which includes taking care of alternative sources of supply.

The European Commission representative said that these sources and supply chains had their own complexities and specific features that needed to be taken into account before making a proposal regarding the abandonment of the energy resource. At the same time, the representative noted that they had clearly stated there would, of course, be such a proposal, although no exact schedule was yet available. The representative added that, as mentioned earlier, the main attention was currently being paid to the gas proposal.

She added that, at the same time, the European Commission had already taken certain steps at the level of the EU Energy Council and would carry out work on the nuclear section of energy imports.

