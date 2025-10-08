Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:12 08.10.2025

Russia shifts tactics in strikes on Ukraine's power system – Ukrenergo

Russia shifts tactics in strikes on Ukraine's power system – Ukrenergo

In recent weeks, Russia has changed its tactics for shelling Ukraine’s power infrastructure, focusing not on massive nationwide strikes but on concentrated attacks targeting elements of the energy system in specific regions, according to the National Power Company Ukrenergo, citing CEO Volodymyr Zaichenko.

"In these conditions, international partners’ support for Ukrainian energy workers has become even more relevant – particularly in terms of strengthening the resilience of Ukraine’s Unified Energy System against enemy attacks," Zaichenko said during a meeting with G7 ambassadors at Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy on October 7.

According to Zaichenko, protective structures have already been built at most of Ukrenergo’s transmission substations, and their effectiveness has been proven many times when equipment remained intact despite enemy hits. However, protection work is still ongoing, and Ukrenergo continues these projects using grant and loan financing.

"We are grateful to our partners for all the assistance they have already provided. But at this stage, continued support is absolutely critical – and not only for us, but for all Ukrainian energy companies," he added.

The Ukrenergo chief also briefed G7 diplomats on the readiness of Ukraine’s power system for the heating season, noting that the transmission network is prepared to handle increased electricity loads during the winter. At the same time, he stressed that the risks posed by Russian attacks remain extremely high.

"To strengthen the resilience of our power system and ensure the ability to restore it quickly after strikes, we must continue to build up a reserve of scarce equipment. Without international support, this is extremely difficult," Zaichenko said.

As reported, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk said on October 7 that Russia’s recent mass attacks had also caused significant damage to the country’s gas infrastructure, adding that the exact scale of losses will only be known after debris is cleared and the damage assessed.

Tags: #strikes #tactics #power_generation

