President's Office: Russia, Iran, DPRK lose access to military component supplies, start counterfeiting parts

Advisor and Plenipotentiary of the President of Ukraine on Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk held a meeting with a delegation from the British organization Conflict Armament Research (CAR), which monitors the supply of weapons, ammunition and military equipment used during hostilities in different parts of the world.

As reported on the Ukrainian head of state website, the key topic of discussion was the development of cooperation to study the ways in which components used for the production of weapons get to Russia, Iran and North Korea, bypassing sanctions.

According to Vlasiuk, Ukraine is investigating components found in weapons used by Russia to attack our country. "Obtaining this information is critical for strengthening the sanctions pressure on Russia, other involved countries and their companies. After all, each investigation helps to identify specific companies and supply routes, which is then reflected in the sanctions lists and used to strengthen export control. The list of critical components subject to additional export control and sanction bans has increased from 20 to 50 items in three years," the office said.

Director of Expeditionary Operations at CAR Damien Spleeters said the war in Ukraine and assistance to our country remain a priority for his organization.

"The participants of the meeting noted that states under sanctions are losing access to verified supply chains. There is an increase in the number of facts of using counterfeit components for the production of weapons, and this affects their quality," the President's Office said.

The meeting participants also emphasized the importance of working directly with manufacturers and "informing them that the supply of their products may be a violation of the sanctions regime and be used by aggressors to create weapons." In addition, the task of monitoring the use of alternative payments for relevant components, including cryptocurrency, was noted.