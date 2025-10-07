Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:30 07.10.2025

President's Office: Russia, Iran, DPRK lose access to military component supplies, start counterfeiting parts

2 min read
President's Office: Russia, Iran, DPRK lose access to military component supplies, start counterfeiting parts
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Advisor and Plenipotentiary of the President of Ukraine on Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk held a meeting with a delegation from the British organization Conflict Armament Research (CAR), which monitors the supply of weapons, ammunition and military equipment used during hostilities in different parts of the world.

As reported on the Ukrainian head of state website, the key topic of discussion was the development of cooperation to study the ways in which components used for the production of weapons get to Russia, Iran and North Korea, bypassing sanctions.

According to Vlasiuk, Ukraine is investigating components found in weapons used by Russia to attack our country. "Obtaining this information is critical for strengthening the sanctions pressure on Russia, other involved countries and their companies. After all, each investigation helps to identify specific companies and supply routes, which is then reflected in the sanctions lists and used to strengthen export control. The list of critical components subject to additional export control and sanction bans has increased from 20 to 50 items in three years," the office said.

Director of Expeditionary Operations at CAR Damien Spleeters said the war in Ukraine and assistance to our country remain a priority for his organization.

"The participants of the meeting noted that states under sanctions are losing access to verified supply chains. There is an increase in the number of facts of using counterfeit components for the production of weapons, and this affects their quality," the President's Office said.

The meeting participants also emphasized the importance of working directly with manufacturers and "informing them that the supply of their products may be a violation of the sanctions regime and be used by aggressors to create weapons." In addition, the task of monitoring the use of alternative payments for relevant components, including cryptocurrency, was noted.

Tags: #sanctions #rf #smuggling

MORE ABOUT

10:34 07.10.2025
BES exposes jewelry and watch smuggling via Warsaw-Kyiv train conductors

BES exposes jewelry and watch smuggling via Warsaw-Kyiv train conductors

20:13 06.10.2025
European Parliament to discuss Russian incursions into EU airspace on Wed

European Parliament to discuss Russian incursions into EU airspace on Wed

17:59 06.10.2025
Different versions of sanctions documents against Poroshenko published on presidential, NSDC websites, indicating falsification – attorney

Different versions of sanctions documents against Poroshenko published on presidential, NSDC websites, indicating falsification – attorney

12:12 06.10.2025
More than half of Ukrainians say opposition faces systemic targeting – KIIS survey

More than half of Ukrainians say opposition faces systemic targeting – KIIS survey

20:35 02.10.2025
Russia deliberately cuts power to Zaporizhia NPP to reconnect it to its power grid – Sybiha

Russia deliberately cuts power to Zaporizhia NPP to reconnect it to its power grid – Sybiha

20:52 01.10.2025
Zelenskyy: It's crucial to respond to Russia so they feel price of their actions

Zelenskyy: It's crucial to respond to Russia so they feel price of their actions

20:55 26.09.2025
Russia may use tankers to launch drones to Denmark, Norway, Baltic countries – Zelenskyy

Russia may use tankers to launch drones to Denmark, Norway, Baltic countries – Zelenskyy

21:05 24.09.2025
Rubio reiterates Trump's call to take 'meaningful steps toward durable resolution of Russia-Ukraine war' at meeting with Lavrov

Rubio reiterates Trump's call to take 'meaningful steps toward durable resolution of Russia-Ukraine war' at meeting with Lavrov

20:55 24.09.2025
Zelenskyy: With Crimea, Russia returns to old imperial habit of taking what is precious to its neighbors

Zelenskyy: With Crimea, Russia returns to old imperial habit of taking what is precious to its neighbors

19:40 24.09.2025
Iran hopes for Ukraine-Russia fair and lasting deal – рresident

Iran hopes for Ukraine-Russia fair and lasting deal – рresident

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian intelligence working to prevent Russia from using 'shadow fleet' vessels for sabotage in Europe – Zelenskyy

Train carrying military cargo derails after track blowup near St. Petersburg, Russia - GUR

Mykolaiv receives centralized fresh water for first time since 2022 – Kuleba

Ukrainian drones increase targeting efficiency by 10.8% in September – Syrsky

Enemy shelling damages trains, depot in Poltava region

LATEST

Sichneve in Dnipropetrovsk region liberated from Russian occupiers – 141st brigade

Serbia to continue talks with Russia on situation around NIS on which USA imposing sanctions

Ethnic Policy Service head Yelensky: Ukraine working on transition to state-church partnership

Ukraine's TAS Insurance Group pays over UAH 4.1 mln for business center damaged in Russian attack

Latvia joins NATO's Renovator project, takes on reconstruction of one Ukrainian military hospital

Shmyhal, German ambassador Thoms discuss cooperation in defense industry, development of joint ventures

URCS supports Shostka residents after Russian air strikes

Zelenskyy proposes to OSCE PA President to appoint special envoy for return of Ukrainian children

Ukrainian intelligence working to prevent Russia from using 'shadow fleet' vessels for sabotage in Europe – Zelenskyy

Kyiv hands over 3,000 more FPV drones to Third Army Corps – mayor

AD
AD