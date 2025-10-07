Ukraine's TAS Insurance Group pays over UAH 4.1 mln for business center damaged in Russian attack

TAS Insurance Group (Kyiv) has paid its share – more than UAH 4.1 million – of an insurance claim under a co-insurance contract covering a business center in Kyiv's Holosiyivsky district, which was damaged during a large-scale drone attack on June 10, 2025.

According to the company's website, debris from a downed enemy drone damaged the building's façade, internal structures, engineering and communication systems, office furniture, and equipment.

Total losses to the property owner were assessed at over UAH 12 million – the total coverage amount under the co-insurance contract signed by three Ukrainian insurers: TAS Insurance Group, Arsenal Insurance, and Uniqa. The payout was calculated based on full restoration costs, without depreciation deductions.

During the claim settlement process, the building suffered additional damage in another Russian strike on August 28, 2025. The second insurance case is still being processed.