Enemy shelling damages trains, depot in Poltava region

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/oleksyikuleba/photos

As a result of the night attack on the Poltava region, the enemy damaged a locomotive depot, at least three electric trains and a shunting diesel locomotive, a power supply line and traction substations, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba has said.

"In Poltava, a locomotive depot, a power supply line, and traction substations were hit. Administrative and warehouse premises, rolling stock were damaged," Kuleba wrote in the Telegram channel on Tuesday and posted relevant photos of three EPL9T electric trains of the Suburban Passenger Company Ukrzaliznytsia with broken or damaged windshields.

According to him, the attack temporarily delayed the Kharkiv-Lviv, Lviv-Kharkiv, Kramatorsk-Lviv trains, but now they are all moving.

"The enemy wants to disrupt the heating season and paralyze the work of Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways – UZ), which remains a critical artery of the country," the deputy prime minister for reconstruction emphasized.

"Another night of insidious attacks on the railway. The enemy is very bothered by the fact that suburban trains are running properly in the Poltava region. The main thing is that people were saved. The section has already been restored, with interval restrictions, but we continue to move," Oleksandr Pertsovsky, UZ chairman of the board, said.

As reported, the Russians attacked the Poltava region with drones at night, and the administrative building, warehouses, and rolling stock of the railway infrastructure were damaged due to falling debris and direct hits. Fires broke out, which were extinguished by the State Emergency Service units. An energy facility was damaged.