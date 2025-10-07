Interfax-Ukraine
11:26 07.10.2025

SAPO and European Public Prosecutor's Office to prevent abuse of international aid to Ukraine

Photo: https://t.me/sap_gov_ua

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and the European Public Prosecutor's Office will have a permanent communication channel for a joint response to offenses that may concern EU funds allocated for the support and reconstruction of Ukraine, the SAPO has said.

On Tuesday, the SAPO said on Telegram that a meeting between the head of the SAPO, Oleksandr Klymenko, and the Chief European Prosecutor, Laura Kovesi, took place in Luxembourg.

"Following its results, the parties signed a Memorandum of Cooperation between the SAPO and the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO)," the report says.

In particular, it is noted that the document opens a new stage in the interaction between Ukrainian and European prosecutors.

"It, in particular, provides for the creation of a permanent communication channel for a joint response to offenses that may concern EU funds allocated for the support and reconstruction of Ukraine," the SAPO emphasizes.

According to the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, the signing of the Memorandum is evidence of the maturity of Ukraine's anti-corruption system and its integration into the European legal space.

"The European Public Prosecutor's Office was created to protect the EU budget from fraud and corruption. Cooperation between the SAPO and the EPPO will become an additional guarantee of the transparent use of international aid to Ukraine and will prevent abuses in the field of defense, humanitarian and reconstruction programs," the message says.

Also, according to the SAPO, this will create an impetus for strengthening the integrity of public spending and trust in the recovery processes, "so that every euro of partners works for a strong and stable Ukraine."

The visit took place with the support of the EU Anti-Corruption Initiative.

"We are grateful to the partners who consistently and comprehensively contribute to strengthening the capabilities of the anti-corruption prosecutor's office," the SAPO said.

