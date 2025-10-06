Govt approves increase in Defense Ministry spending by UAH 311 bln – Shmyhal

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved amendments to the 2025 state budget, which proposes increasing Defense Ministry spending by UAH 311 billion overall, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced.

"Today, the government approved amendments to the 2025 state budget. Ministry of Defense spending is proposed to increase by UAH 311 billion overall. These funds will be used to cover priority needs: the purchase of weapons (including drones), ammunition, military equipment, and hardware," he said on Telegram on Monday.

According to the minister, the funds will also be used for timely payment of military personnel's allowances and for social support for the families of Ukraine's defenders.

Shmyhal noted that these expenses will be covered by funds from the ERA initiative, reductions in non-priority budget expenditures, and savings on public debt servicing.

"We are adapting the budget to the realities of modern warfare. We are strengthening Ukraine's defense capability, the capabilities of our defense industry, and its innovative component. We are steadfastly fulfilling all our obligations to the military and their families. We have the reliable support of our partners to remain strong and resilient," the defense minister said.