Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is simply slowing down the irreversible process of Ukraine's accession to the European Union, only time has an impact on this, and Orban will go down in history as the only prime minister who slowed down Ukraine's accession to the EU, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"It is simply unfair to tell stories about Ukraine. Today, this is one person who thinks he has influence. Only time has an influence. The Prime Minister of Hungary, unfortunately, is now simply slowing down this process, which is not reversible. Ukraine will still be (an EU member - IF-U). And the Hungarian prime minister will go down in history as the only one who slowed down Ukraine's accession to the EU," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on Monday.