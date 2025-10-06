Kyiv allocates UAH 235 mln to strengthen air defense – Klitschko

In September 2025, UAH 235 million were allocated from the Kyiv budget to strengthen the city’s air defense system, the capital’s mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said.

In particular, for the military to purchase drones that intercept enemy shaheeds," Klitschko said on Telegram on Monday. .

He added that on October 6, the Defense Council will discuss how this issue is being implemented and what other help is needed from the Kyiv community.