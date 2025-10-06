Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:06 06.10.2025

Zelenskyy: World must stop supplying critical components to Russia

Next week, at a meeting of G7 sanctions coordinators, Ukrainian proposals on sanctions and restrictions on the supply of critical components to Russia will be discussed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an address on Sunday.

He stressed that every Russian missile, every Russian strike drone, includes components that have been supplied to Russia so far from Western countries, from various countries adjacent to Russia.

"Now, in the fourth year of a full-scale war, it is simply strange to hear that someone there does not seem to know how to stop the supply of critical components. Just one Russian Kinzhal missile contains 96 foreign-made components, many of which are truly critical components that Russia itself does not produce. The almost 500 drones that the Russians used last night are more than 100 thousand foreign-made components. Among the manufacturers are companies from the United States of America, China, Taiwan, as well as Britain, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the Netherlands. There are, in particular, schemes for several countries. All this must be stopped," the president emphasized.

"All our proposals for sanctions, for limiting supply schemes are there, our partners have them. The materials have been provided - solutions are needed. We are also preparing our new sanctions against those who are working for Russia now, for its war, and against those who are trying to weaken Ukraine at such a time," he said.

