Air Force shoots down 83 of 116 Russian drones overnight

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

On the night of October 6, the enemy attacked with 116 strike UAVs, and as of 9:00, air defenses have shot down or suppressed 83 enemy drones. Some 30 strike UAVs hit in seven locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"On the night of October 6, the enemy attacked with 116 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types from the directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, - the Russian Federation, as well as from the temporarily occupied Crimea. The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the message on Telegram said.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 83 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types in the north, south, east and center of the country.

"Some 30 strike UAVs were recorded hitting seven locations. The attack continues, several enemy UAVs are in the airspace," the message says.