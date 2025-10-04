Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:57 04.10.2025

Defense forces attack oil refinery in Russia’s Leningrad region, radar station in Kursk, command post in temporarily occupied territory

1 min read
Defense forces attack oil refinery in Russia’s Leningrad region, radar station in Kursk, command post in temporarily occupied territory
Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

Ukrainian Defense Forces units attacked the Kirishinefteorgsintez plant in the city of Kirishi in Leningrad region (Russia) on the night of October 4.

"Explosions and a fire were recorded at the facility. The damage results are being clarified. The Kirishi Oil Refinery is one of the largest refineries in the aggressor country. Its annual capacity is 18.4 million tonnes of oil refining per year," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

Additionally, the Defense Forces destroyed a Garmon radar system and a transport-loading vehicle from an Iskander tactical missile system in Kursk region.

A strike was also carried out on the command post of the enemy's 8th Army, which is located in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region.

"The target was hit. The results are being clarified," the message reads.

Tags: #attacked #kirishinefteorgsintez #russia #defense_forces

MORE ABOUT

16:59 04.10.2025
Air defense neutralize 73 enemy UAVs overnight, hits from 36 drones, three missiles recorded – AFU Air Force

Air defense neutralize 73 enemy UAVs overnight, hits from 36 drones, three missiles recorded – AFU Air Force

16:03 04.10.2025
Invaders lose 950 military, 74 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

Invaders lose 950 military, 74 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

13:35 04.10.2025
Shostka train station attacked by drone, with dozens of casualties reported – Zelenskyy

Shostka train station attacked by drone, with dozens of casualties reported – Zelenskyy

10:39 03.10.2025
Turkey has no intention of giving up Russian gas – Energy Minister

Turkey has no intention of giving up Russian gas – Energy Minister

20:49 02.10.2025
Merz believes that specific decision on use of Russian assets to be made in three weeks

Merz believes that specific decision on use of Russian assets to be made in three weeks

20:28 01.10.2025
Russia prepares plan to seize European assets if EU makes decision on frozen Russian funds

Russia prepares plan to seize European assets if EU makes decision on frozen Russian funds

12:19 30.09.2025
First batch of Ai-Petri counter-intelligence systems delivered to AFU under state order – Poroshenko

First batch of Ai-Petri counter-intelligence systems delivered to AFU under state order – Poroshenko

17:09 29.09.2025
Russia fails to divide Europe even with its reps on European continent – ​​Zelenskyy

Russia fails to divide Europe even with its reps on European continent – ​​Zelenskyy

12:10 25.09.2025
Ukrainian intelligence strikes cripple Russia's fast payment banking network

Ukrainian intelligence strikes cripple Russia's fast payment banking network

09:03 25.09.2025
Defense Forces destroy 150 of 176 Russian UAVs – Air Force

Defense Forces destroy 150 of 176 Russian UAVs – Air Force

HOT NEWS

Body of 71-year-old man found dead in train car in Shostka after drone attack - prosecutor's office

One person in critical condition in intensive care unit after attack on Shostka – local authorities

At least eight people hospitalized following enemy drone strikes on passenger trains in Shostka – PGO

Invaders attack train station in Shostka, injuring about 30 passengers on Kyiv-Shostka train

Several important power supply facilities in Chernihiv region damaged, 50,000 consumers outaged

LATEST

Body of 71-year-old man found dead in train car in Shostka after drone attack - prosecutor's office

Defense forces mop up Sosnivka, Khoroshe, Novoselivka, and Sichneve in Dnipropetrovsk region – DeepState

One killed, another injured in drone attack on fishing boat in Shostka district - prosecutor's office

Von der Leyen shocked by Russia's willingness to attack civilians in Ukraine

Shelter Arch at Chornobyl NPP completely closed following Russian shahed hit in Feb

Sybiha on Shostka trains attack: This is one of most barbaric Russian tactics—so-called ‘double-tap’

One person in critical condition in intensive care unit after attack on Shostka – local authorities

IAEA Director General considers restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhia NPP political, not technical issue

At least eight people hospitalized following enemy drone strikes on passenger trains in Shostka – PGO

French photojournalist Lallican dies near Kamyshevakha in Kramatorsk district, another four people injured

AD
AD