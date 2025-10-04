Defense forces attack oil refinery in Russia’s Leningrad region, radar station in Kursk, command post in temporarily occupied territory

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

Ukrainian Defense Forces units attacked the Kirishinefteorgsintez plant in the city of Kirishi in Leningrad region (Russia) on the night of October 4.

"Explosions and a fire were recorded at the facility. The damage results are being clarified. The Kirishi Oil Refinery is one of the largest refineries in the aggressor country. Its annual capacity is 18.4 million tonnes of oil refining per year," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

Additionally, the Defense Forces destroyed a Garmon radar system and a transport-loading vehicle from an Iskander tactical missile system in Kursk region.

A strike was also carried out on the command post of the enemy's 8th Army, which is located in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region.

"The target was hit. The results are being clarified," the message reads.