Putin lied to Trump that he would seize eastern Ukraine in two months – Zelenskyy

Vladimir Putin lied to US President Donald Trump that Russia would occupy Pokrovsk in a month, and almost all of eastern Ukraine in two. These narratives must be destroyed, which is what Ukrainian military and diplomats are doing, stated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"(...) Putin used to provide false information to Trump and his team that they were occupying our territory, that they were occupying us, that in a month they would be in Pokrovsk, and in two months they would seize almost all of eastern Ukraine, and then they would move on to Kharkiv, Dnipro, and then Kyiv," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen on Thursday.

According to him, the Russians showed some maps and very strange diagrams.

"I saw a lot of things. And all these narratives need to be debunked. And that's exactly what our military is doing, and that's exactly what our diplomatic team is doing," Zelenskyy added.