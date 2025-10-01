Govt determines procedure for sending servicemen to NATO-Ukraine JATEC Center in Poland – Svyrydenko

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers to regulate the procedure for sending Ukrainian military personnel to the NATO-Ukraine Center in Bydgoszcz (Poland).

"We have determined the procedure for sending Ukrainian military personnel to the NATO-Ukraine JATEC Joint Center in Bydgoszcz, Poland. This will allow us to develop joint projects with NATO and increase the interoperability of our armies," Svyrydenko said in the Telegram channel following the results of the government meeting on Wednesday.

She said the Ukrainian military personnel at the center will work on modern approaches to defense planning and the use of technologies on the battlefield.

"The combat experience of the Defense Forces of Ukraine is unique, gained in the conditions of a land war, the largest since the Second World War. We are proud of our Defenders," the Prime Minister said.