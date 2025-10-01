Ukrainian AF shoots down 44 UAVs overnight, fails to intercept 5 missiles

Ukrainian defense forces last night neutralized 44 enemy UAVs out of 49 that attacked Ukraine. Some five missiles and UAVs hit at six locations, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"On the night of October 1 (from 20:30 on September 30), the enemy attacked with 49 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types from the directions: Millerovo, Bryansk - RF, Chauda – temporarily-occupied Crimea, with the anti-ship missile Onyx (launch area - Crimea), as well as with four Iskander-M / KN-23 ballistic missiles (launches from Orel region - RF)," the statement of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces said.

Five missiles and and enemy UAVs hit at six locations.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense systems shot down/suppressed 44 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of UAVs in the north, east and center of the country.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.